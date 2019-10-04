Brooklyn water main break causes sidewalk collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDSTUY, Brooklyn — If you’ve ever wondered what happens when a fire hydrant snaps off underground, the intersection of Howard and Putnam Avenues in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn instantly turned into a ‘street stream’ Friday evening.

It’s still unclear exactly what kind of work was being done in connection with the broken fire hydrant, but the incident sent water rushing down the street, and into the basement of the church and apartments on the corner.

"They was cuttin' earlier and then the water broke and they called the fire department and that was it," said resident Bruce Garrison.

"I looked out my window and it was like a river, flowing all down the street, about three blocks," said next-door neighbor Ros Okusanya.

The work crews shut off gas and electricity, just as a precaution, a major inconvenience that could stretch deep into the weekend.

"Right now, in the basement, water is up to my knees," said Michael Robinson. "You can't even go into the basement."