Body washes ashore in Queens, days after teen swimmers go missing

QUEENS — A body washed up in Queens near Breezy Point, days after two swimmers went missing in the ocean off Rockaway Beach Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The body was discovered around 1 p.m. near Oceanside Avenue and West End Avenue in Breezy Point.

Police could not determine the age of the male that washed ashore Friday, and could not confirm it was one of the missing swimmers.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, three teenage boys got into the surf at Rockaway Beach. It was rough, and they got pulled out to sea. Some surfers were barely able to save one of them. The other two, ages 15 and 16, have still not been found.

A police helicopter flew over the beach Wednesday as part of the search for the boys. It was part of an array of city resources devoted to not only recover their bodies, but also help prevent other beachgoers from getting into danger.