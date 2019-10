Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — She's our newest family member who really needs no introduction.

Ruby Rose made her debut as "Batwoman" during a TV crossover event last year. Now, she has her own show that's expected to change the way you think about superheroes.

Oji met up with the actress to talk about her new CW superhero series and what it's like to be such a unique superhero. She also opens up about her surgery for an injury that happened on the set.

Catch "Batwoman" Sunday at 8 p.m. on PIX11.