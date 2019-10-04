A Florida woman made two dozen pipe bombs, intended to hurt people: sheriff

A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly making two dozen pipe bombs with the intent of using them to hurt people, the Hillsborough County Sheriff said Friday.

Michelle Kolts, 27, faces 24 counts of making a destructive device with intent to harm, Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters in a news conference.

It was Kolts’ parents who notified deputies Thursday evening after they discovered “what appeared to be a significant amount of pipe bombs, other bomb-making materials and numerous weapons” in her bedroom, Chronister said.

A bomb squad responded and rendered the home safe, the sheriff said. Investigators also found smokeless pistol powder, 23 knives, nunchuks and “dozens of books and DVDs about murder, mass killing, domestic terrorism and bomb making,” Chronister said.

Kolts had allegedly displayed an “infatuation” with mass killings like the Columbine shooting and the Oklahoma City bombing in the past, he said.

The sheriff commended Kolts’ parents for calling authorities.

“Her parents did exactly what we ask people to do: If you see something suspicious, please say something,” Chronister said.

It was not immediately clear if Kolts was represented by an attorney.