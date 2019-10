THE BRONX — A person is dead and two more are injured after a car hit the wall underneath the bridge of an elevated subway track in the Bronx, police said.

According the FDNY, reports came in about the crash at around 6:46 p.m. It happened at East 165th Street and Whitlock Avenue.

The NYPD says that one person is dead, another is seriously injured and one more person is in critical but stable condition.