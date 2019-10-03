Woman’s dying wish was that her 82-year-old Harlem sister would be able to get repairs at NYCHA home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — An 82-year-old Harlem woman is heartbroken over the recent loss of her older sister.

Mozell Garrett was upset sister Mabel Scott was living in an apartment with so many problems. After Garrett's death, Scott's nephew reached out to PIX11 to help get repairs in the Corsi Houses apartment.

"It was her dying wish that we fix your apartment," he said.

The hallway wall is falling apart. There's mold and constant leaks.

"She was really upset I was living in a place like this," Scott said. "She was hoping they would hurry up and fix this. If you fix it, she will be resting in peace."

Scott has a plastic bag filled with paperwork and her complaint numbers. She said the issues have been going on for more than five years.

It turns out Scott's neighbors need some help, too. Corsi Houses Tenant President Allie Eason took PIX11 door-to-door to show us some of the problems. Lydia and Mario Lopez have chipping paint in their ceiling. Their kitchen cabinets are falling apart.

