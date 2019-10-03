Woman steals $20 from 9-year-old boy in Queens pizzeria: police

BRIARWOOD, Queens — Police are looking for a woman they say snatched cash right out of a young boy’s hand at a Queens pizzeria in September.

Authorities said it went down at Natalie’s Pizza on Parsons Blvd. in the Briarwood neighborhood, on Wednesday, Sept. 25 just before 4 p.m.

The 9-year-old boy was standing in the restaurant when the unidentified woman took $20 in cash out of his hand and fled the pizza shop, running southbound on Parsons Blvd., police said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance image of the woman they’re looking for, describing her as an adult with a medium build, last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

