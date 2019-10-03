Woman, 34, struck and killed while crossing the street on Long Island: police

NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. — A woman was struck and killed while crossing a Long Island streetThursday morning, police said.

Police responded to a call of a person struck in the vicinity of Union Turnpike and Lakeville Road around 8 a.m.

Kim Mar, 34, was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle that was making a turn, police said.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

According to police, Mar was not walking along the crosswalk when she was struck.

The driver remained at the scene. No arrests have been made.

The incident occurred near a busy area, located near the Lake Success Shopping Center and Long Island Jewish Hospital.