Westchester man gets 25 years to life for death of 7-year-old daughter

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. — A New Rochelle man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Thursday after he was convicted for smothering his 7-year-old daughter to death two years ago.

Neil White was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection to the 2017 incident.

On June 6, 2017, the family’s nanny arrived at the New Rochelle home where both Neil White and his daughter Gabrielle White resided.

The nanny found White bleeding from his wrists from self-inflicted knife cuts and immediately fled. She then called the police and the child’s mother. Authorities arrived and found the 7-year-old girl dead in her bedroom. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death was asphyxia from smothering.

During Thursday’s sentencing, Gabrielle White’s mother spoke out, describing the two years since her child’s death as “a razor-blade cut of trauma, memory, pain, confusion, betrayal and disbelief.”

“My heart and soul have literally been ripped from the body by this man,” Michelle Hoard said.

The Deputy District Attorney Timothy Ward asked the court for the maximum sentence, which the judge granted.