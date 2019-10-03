Sword-wielding man fatally shot by liquor store clerk on Long Island: police

Posted 4:05 PM, October 3, 2019, by

PORT JEFFERSON, NY — A man with a sword was fatally shot by an employee at a Port Jefferson liquor store on Thursday afternoon, Suffolk County officials said.

The Port Jeff Liquors employee called 911 around 2:20 p.m., officials said. He said he shot a man who’d been swinging a sword around in the store.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police have not yet released additional details.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at http://www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.