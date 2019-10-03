Sword-wielding man fatally shot by liquor store clerk on Long Island: police

PORT JEFFERSON, NY — A man with a sword was fatally shot by an employee at a Port Jefferson liquor store on Thursday afternoon, Suffolk County officials said.

The Port Jeff Liquors employee called 911 around 2:20 p.m., officials said. He said he shot a man who’d been swinging a sword around in the store.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police have not yet released additional details.

