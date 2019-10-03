Subway singer has an emotional reunion with the officer who recorded viral performance

Posted 2:14 PM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 02:16PM, October 3, 2019

LOS ANGELES — Emily Zamourka’s life has changed dramatically in the few days since a Los Angeles police officer shared video of her singing in the subway — and on Wednesday night she got to say thank you.

The LAPD shared a video of Zamourka’s emotional sidewalk reunion with the officer, identified only as Frazier, on social media. They shared a long hug and she can be heard briefly crying over the traffic noise and a nearby bus.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” she said as the officer patted her back.

Related Story
Outpouring of support for homeless ‘subway soprano’ after singing video goes viral

Video of Zamourka singing an Italian opera song has been seen more than a million times and has triggered an outpouring of support for the Russian singer, who’s been homeless for a couple of years.

Zamourka, 52, is a classically trained pianist and violinist and used to teach lessons and made money as a street performer.

She told CNN affiliate KABC that a string of setbacks led to her becoming homeless.

Zamourka told the station she had health issues, someone stole her violin and smashed it and then she broke her wrist, which kept her from playing.

She said she liked to sing in the subway because it feels like being on stage.

Related Story
Subway serenade: LAPD shares video of woman singing at metro station

Zamourka has reportedly been offered a recording deal by music producer Joel Diamond since the video went viral.

She told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that her dreams are coming true and that she’s “ready to to to be a working artist.”

A Los Angeles council member and others are working to get her housing, she’s been invited to perform at an event and a GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $61,000 to help her get back on her feet.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.