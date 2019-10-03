Staten Island man faces charges in the death of 2 children, mother

The scene when Alla Ausheva and her two children were found dead inside their Staten Island home on June 23, 2019. (PIX11/Nicole Johnson)

ARROCHAR, Staten Island — A New York City man now faces charges in the June deaths of his two children and their mother.

Shane Walker pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday.

He was initially indicted in the June death of Alla Ausheva. An updated indictment was issued after an autopsy determined that 2-year-old Ivan and 3-year-old Elia Walker were drowned.

According to a court document, Walker told detectives that he confronted and strangled Ausheva after finding their children lifeless in the bathtub. She also was stabbed in the incident.

Ausheva served with the Army and Air National Guard. The Russian immigrant became an American citizen at a 2012 White House ceremony. Walker also was a guardsman.

The Staten Island Advance reports that about a dozen National Guard members in camouflage uniforms attended the hearing.

Walker’s lawyer had no comment.

