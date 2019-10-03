Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushes plan to get benefits to more people at Queens town hall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushed a new plan designed to lower the poverty line so that more people can have access to benefits at a Thursday town hall at Queens Library in Lefrak City.

The package of bills, known as A Just Society, also includes plans to give renters more protection against landlord and plans to get health care for all.

"These are changes to our rules that cost nothing," she said. "It costs nothing to cap our rent increases. It's negligible to holding abusive landlords accountable."

While A Just Society was her focus, the congresswoman discussed a wide range of topics, including the one on the national forefront: the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over his controversial phone call to Ukraine where he asked that country's leader for help digging into former Vice President Joe Biden's son.

"The President of the United States has not only once, but potentially even this morning has used the power of the United States government to, essentially in an attempt to extort a foreign government to interfere in US elections," she said.

She also was asked about Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to replace Rikers with smaller borough based jails. AOC said the money could be better spent on homelessness, fixing our subways and repairing NYCHA than on incarcerating people.