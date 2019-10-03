× NYPD says woman who climbed over fence into Bronx Zoo lion exhibit is wanted for criminal trespassing

THE BRONX — Days after video emerged of a woman entering the restricted lion’s den at the Bronx Zoo, the NYPD says it’s looking for the woman.

Myah Autry, 32, is wanted in connection to criminal trespassing charges, NYPD officials said.

The woman can be seen dancing and waving her hands as if taunting the lion to move in a video from a bystander at the exhibit.

In video of the Saturday incident, the woman does not appear scared or concerned even as the lion takes a few steps closer to her, and bystanders — including young children — could be heard talking in the background.

The Bronx Zoo filed a complaint for criminal trespass, according to the NYPD.

