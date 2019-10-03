NJ dad pleads guilty in death of 3-day-old daughter whose blood tested positive for heroin, cocaine

Posted 3:26 PM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:29PM, October 3, 2019

WALLINGTON, N.J. — A New Jersey father whose infant daughter died three days after a home birth last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and child endangerment charges.

Joseph Chmielewski told a judge Wednesday that he and his wife abused heroin during the pregnancy and never sought prenatal care. The 41-year-old Wallington man now faces a four-year prison term, but it’s not clear if he’ll testify against his wife should she go to trial.

Authorities responded to the couple’s apartment in February 2018 after a 911 caller reported an unresponsive infant in distress. The girl later died at a hospital, but a cause of death has not been disclosed.

Chmielewski’s lawyer said in court that the infant’s blood tested positive for heroin and cocaine.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.