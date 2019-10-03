Midday with Muller: Wake held for fallen officer, Mets fire manager

Posted 1:41 PM, October 3, 2019, by , Updated at 02:05PM, October 3, 2019

Mourners pay respects to NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen, killed in the line of duty in the Bronx Sunday. Plus, the Mets fire there manager after a once-promising season didn’t include a playoff appearance. Watch Midday with Muller now.

