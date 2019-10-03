Man steals $3,000 from commercial truck in Brooklyn: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the man who allegedly took $3,000 from a commercial truck in Brooklyn last month.

A man entered a parked and unoccupied commercial truck in the vicinity of Metropolitan Avenue and Lorimer Street on Sept. 9, police said.

Once inside, the man allegedly removed $3,000 in cash.

The truck driver saw the man and chased after him. That was when the suspect proceeded to display a knife to the driver before fleeing, according to police.

