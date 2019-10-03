Man arrested in stabbing death of teen at Bronx shelter: police

THE BRONX —A man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 19-year-old woman inside a Bronx shelter, police said.

Ernesto Valerio, 23, was taken into custody overnight. He faces charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Help Morris Community Healthcare Center on East 171st Street Wednesday afternoon and found Enilies Calix with multiple stab wounds, police said.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were searching for a man who was seen fleeing the shelter.

Calix, a mother of two young girls, had gotten into an argument with Valerio, her boyfriend, at the shelter the NY Daily News reported.

Calix’s children are now under the care of family members, Daily News reported.