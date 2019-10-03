Husband runs over wife, attacks her with machete in Bronx killing: police

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — A Bronx man is accused of running over his wife with a vehicle and then hacking her with a machete, killing her, according to police sources.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to a call near 533 Ellsworth Ave. in the Throgs Neck neighborhood of the Bronx around 7 a.m. Thursday, and discovered the 58-year-old woman unconscious. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Police sources said her husband — who is on the loose — ran over her with a vehicle before attacking her with a machete.