EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Firefighters were working to put out a two-alarm fire in a Brooklyn home early Thursday morning, the FDNY confirmed.

The call came in around 6:45 a.m. for a fire in a private home on Belmont Avenue near Hendrix Street in East New York, fire officials said.

Authorities said the fire was on the first floor of the house.

No injuries have been reported from the blaze.

Video from Citizen App shows flames shooting out of the house as smoke billows out of the windows.