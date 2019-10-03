Dog fighter gets jail time after injured animals found at Westbury home: authorities

MINEOLA, N.Y. — An alleged dog fighter was sentenced to jail after several dogs were found injured at a Long Island home, authorities said.

Jessie Jones, 64, was sentenced to six months in jail and was issued a 10-year ban on owning animals.

Jones pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 on charges of prohibition of animal fighting and overdriving, torturing and injuring animals.

On Apr. 19, investigators visited Jones’ home after receiving tips on dogfighting at the premises. While in the backyard, authorities found two pit bulls with open and raw wounds and heavy boat chains around their necks.

Five additional unlicensed pit bulls, including two puppies, were found with several bites and puncture wounds throughout their body, authorities said.

Dog fighting paraphernalia, including a treadmill with paw prints on it, a break stick, spring pole and antibiotics for dogs’ wounds were also discovered, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Police have released an image of one of the dogs, Dizzy, who is currently up for adoption.

If anyone is interested in adopting him, email dizzyforadoption@gmail.com