Cat, trash thrown from windows of Harlem apartment building into school playground

HARLEM, Manhattan — A school in Harlem is dealing with what they call a nightmare neighbor.

Tenants in a nearby apartment building are being accused of throwing trash from their units into the school's playground. Parents and administrators are fired up over a recent incident when a cat was thrown from a window in the middle of recess. It died as students watched in horror.

KIPP Star Harlem College Prep Elementary Principal Brandi Vardiman said it’s been going on for years.

Trash thrown into the playground includes dirty diapers, kitchen equipment and glass bottles.

Complaints have been filed with the NYPD and with the building's management company.

Yusef Jeffries, whose daughter attends the school, said action needs to be taken now before it’s too late.

"Children should be allowed to play in the playground without worrying about getting shot or having something beat down on their head," he said.

