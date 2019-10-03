Biggest online U.S. sports wager made in New Jersey: $1.5 million on Astros to win the World Series

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale flew to New Jersey Thursday so he could place an online sports bet for the Houston Astros to win the World Series. You must be in the state to legally bet online here.

McIngvale – a beloved furniture salesmen in Texas – is offering his customers a full refund on any Tempurpedic mattress they buy for $3,000 and up if the Astros win.

“It’s a win-win and I can cheer for the Astros throughout the October baseball,” he said.

McIngvale’s $1.5 million wager in New Jersey through the FanDuel app is his second major bet for his home team. Wednesday, he was in Mississippi to place an in-person $3.5 million wager on the Astros to win.

“This is the biggest bet in the history of sports betting in New Jersey and I think it’s the biggest bet online ever placed,” said John Sheeran of FanDuel.

Some sports fans couldn’t believe the size of the bet.

“I think he’s crazy betting that type of money,” said one Yankees fan outside FanDuel’s Meadowlands Racetrack retail location for placing bets.

Another Yankees fan felt McIngvale had picked the wrong team.

“I’m a Yankee fan also,” he said. “And the Yankees are gonna win the World Series.”

McIngvale is beloved in Houston – where he opened his doors to flooding victims after Hurricane Harvey.

He’s placed big bets on the Astros before.

“I’m hoping the Astros win so the customers all get free mattresses,” he said.