Barack and Michelle Obama post sweet tributes to each other on their 27th anniversary

President Barack Obama took to Twitter today to post a loving tribute to his wife, Michelle Obama on their 27th anniversary.

In the photo, the two are embracing and looking out at a sunset together.

The former president quoted a line from The Beatles song “Getting Better,” writing, “Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”

Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years! pic.twitter.com/mImRqIYn1R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2019

The former first lady had a heartfelt response and posted a photo of the two embracing and overlooking a beach.

She tweeted: “27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next — while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack.”

27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack. pic.twitter.com/ZKhvQGEo0B — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2019

The two were wed on October 3, 1992 in Chicago.