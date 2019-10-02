Woman stabbed to death at Bronx shelter: police

THE BRONX — A woman was stabbed to death inside of a Bronx shelter Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers found the 19-year-old victim at Help Morris Community Healthcare Center at 285 East 171st St. with multiple stab wounds, according to a police spokesperson. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene, cops said.

No arrests have been made, but police are looking for a 23-year-old man who they said fled the shelter.

