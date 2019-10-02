Two women sought in connection to deadly Brownsville shooting at community event: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police said Tuesday they are now looking for two women in connection to a deadly shooting at a Brooklyn block party in July.

Authorities said the two persons of interest can be seen in new surveillance footage from the night of the Brownsville shooting that left one man dead and 11 other people wounded.

The first woman was last seen wearing all black clothing, gold earrings, and carrying a black backpack, while the second woman was said to also be wearing all black clothing in the footage.

Gunfire erupted Saturday night, July 27 at the annual Old Timers event in a Brownsville park, as a crowd of thousands were beginning to disperse, officials said at the time.

Twelve people were shot during the incident, including 38-year-old Jason Pagan, who was shot in the head and was believed to be the intended target, authorities said, noting they believed the gunfire was gang-related.

Just days after the shooting, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said several of the injured people are gang members, and confirmed the Pagan was a member of the Bloods.

The NYPD recovered two firearms after the shooting, saying at the time that 15 shots were fired between the two guns, but no arrests have been made yet.

