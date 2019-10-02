Taye Diggs talks ‘All American,’ plays ‘Digging for the Truth’ with Dan, Oji and Betty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Actor Taye Diggs is a force to be reckoned with. Whether he’s on the Broadway stage or on television screens, Diggs has a full list under his resume.

He’s currently starring in the second season of his hit CW series, “All American,” which focuses on a rising high school footballer who joins another high school football team.

Diggs stops by PIX11 and lets us know what to expect this upcoming season.

Plus, Diggs tries his hand at "Digging for the Truth," PIX11`s version of Two Truths and a Lie. How well could he figure out Dan, Betty and Oji?

Catch the season premiere of “All American” on Monday, Oct. 7.