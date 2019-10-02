Robbed delivery worker left bleeding on Queens street after attack by men with knives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZONE PARK, Queens — A community leader who's been living in Ozone Park for years got a disturbing call in the middle of the night Wednesday: another resident had been brutally attacked.

Khairul Islam Kukon said this time the victim was a young delivery man who’s family recently moved here from Bangladesh. Police said two men with knives attacked and robbed the 27-year old victim. They punched him multiple times in the face, then took his bike, phone, credit cards and $490. The men took off - leaving the victim bloodied and bruised on the ground.

"He was bleeding from the face down and from the head," Islam Kukon said.

People PIX11 spoke with in this Queens community say attacks like this have been happening against Muslims for quite some time. They want it to stop.

"It's happening every day in our neighborhood, especially summer time, every other day somebody's getting robber here," Islam Kukon said.

Wednesday's attack on 77th Street near Liberty Avenue happened just down the street from a mosque.

“The Bangladeshi and Muslim community is a target here," Islam Kukon said.

People in this community said they want to see more of a police presence in the area.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).