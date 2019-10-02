R. Kelly denied bail, date set for federal trial: prosecutor

NEW YORK — Disgraced musician R. Kelly was denied bail at a hearing Wednesday, with a judge “citing risk of flight and history of alleged obstruction,” according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

The judge also said proposed home detention would not be sufficient to deter obstruction or witness intimidation, according to the spokesperson.

Kelly’s next hearing is set for Dec. 9, with a federal trial set for May 18, 2020.

Kelly also faces sex abuse charges in Illinois.