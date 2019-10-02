NYPD Special Victims unit ‘very frustrated’ at rise in sex crimes in subway system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police want a man accused of sexually assaulting a 32-year-old woman in an Upper West Side subway station off the streets.

He's accused of assaulting her early Sunday morning.

NYPD Special Victim’s Unit Deputy Chief Judith Harrison said it's part of a disturbing trend. More people are being sexually assaulted in the city subway system.

"We are very frustrated at the rise in sex crimes," Harrison said.

Right now they're up 10 percent, she said.

"One sex crime is one sex crime too many. So an increase of 10 percent, certainly we're alarmed about," Harrison said. "Please know that we are out there. Please know that we want to help you. We want to keep you safe. You have an absolute right to utilize the train system and be safe while doing that."

