NY corrections officer arrested on charges of luring, sexual assault of teen in NJ

MT. OLIVE, NJ — A 26-year-old New York corrections officer allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Mr. Olive, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp said Wednesday.

He’s accused of contacting the victim online and offering her money in exchange for sexual acts on or about July 4, 2018, officials said. They allegedlly met on July 6 in Mt. Olive where Michael Rivera allegedly gave the teen money and engaged in sexual acts with her.

She told him she didn’t want to continue and he allegedly forcibly continued, officials said.

Rivera was arrested on charged of luring, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and promoting prostitution.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call Detective Hunter Guiles of the Mt. Olive Township Police Department at 973-691-0850. Inquiries concerning this press release should be directed to pressinquiry@co.morris.nj.us.