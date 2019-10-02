National ‘Coffee With A Cop Day’ brings law enforcement and communities together in nationwide effort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE PLAINS, NY — There was no shortage of coffee or conversation at the Dunkin’ Donuts along Tarrytown Road in White Plains Wednesday.

The Greenburgh Police Department led the chat with customers who came in for a cup o’ joe and left with a whole lot more.

It was all part of national “Coffee With A Cop Day,” an annual event that aims to encourage “open, honest and barrier-free communication” between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

“The community really gets to see the real side of police officers,” Sgt. Norman Hall told PIX11 News. “They see that we are human they see that we are not robots - we just don’t come out here just to enforce the law.”

The event, which first started in 2011, has become a nationwide effort where police departments join forces with local coffee franchises, offering free java throughout the day.

The biggest outcome, officers say, is getting to dispel misconceptions.

“I think that people always seem to think that the police are out there to cause harm or to scare you but the reality is we’re just trying to make the road better,” P.O. Dyana Albano said.

Residents praised the department’s willingness to start a conversation.

“We need this often and I am very appreciative of these guys being here,” Wayne Askew said. “It’s definitely necessary.”