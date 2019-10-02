The search for two missing swimmers off Rockaway Beach continues, a presidential candidate is hospitalized, and we look back at the iconic moment a tiger — who we’ve just learned has died — was discovered in a Harlem apartment more than 15 years ago.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Swimmers still missing, Sanders hospitalized
-
Midday with Muller: Bronx dad in court, Trump addresses UN
-
Midday with Muller: Chemical spill at Manhattan medical school, officer shot in Staten Island to be released
-
Midday with Muller: DNI testifies, Port Authority fare hikes
-
Midday with Muller: White House memo released, subway heroes honored, end of Rockland measles outbreak
-
Midday with Muller: Community honors fallen officer, Trump wants to meet whistleblower
-
-
Midday with Muller: Child rescued after father allegedly jumps in front of train in the Bronx
-
Midday with Muller: Widow robbed of money for late husband’s gravestone
-
Midday with Muller: Off-duty officer killed in Bronx crash
-
Midday with Muller: Pantaleo fired 5 years after Garner’s death
-
Midday with Muller: Man found dead in carpet identified, remembering Eddie Money
-
-
Midday with Muller: Speaker considers lifting conversion therapy ban, vaping fight continues
-
Midday with Muller: Remembering 9/11 from New York, Washington and PA
-
Midday with Muller: Trump fires Bolton, Abel Cedeno sentenced in classroom stabbing