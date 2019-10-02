Man tries to drag woman away from her East Harlem building in attempted rape: police

EAST HARLEM — Police are looking for a man they say attacked and tried to rape a woman as she got home to her Manhattan apartment building last month.

According to authorities, on Sunday, September 22, the 26-year-old woman was entering her building around East 101st Street and First Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. when an unknown man grabbed her from behind.

The attacker covered the woman’s mouth and tried to drag her away from the front door of her building in what what police believe was an attempted rape, the NYPD said.

When a bystander nearby noticed the attack happening the attacker fled, according to police.

The woman refused medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

The man, seen in the above surveillance images released by the NYPD, is described as an adult man with a medium build, wearing camouflage pants, a black top, and black shoes.

