Man remanded to jail escapes after court appearance: NYPD

KEW GARDENS, Queens — A 23-year-old man making a court appearance in Queens fled the scene after being remanded to jail by a judge, according to the NYPD.

Police said the man was making an appearance at Queens Criminal Court on Queens Boulevard in Kew Gardens.

After being remanded to jail, the suspect fled the area, police said. A police spokesperson was unsure if the man was already in police custody or if he walked into the court appearance on his own.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.