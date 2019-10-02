Man impersonates realtor, steals over $150,000: police

BETHPAGE, N.Y. — A Long Island man was arrested for allegedly stealing money from people while pretending to be a realtor.

Rickie Roberts, 58, faces grand larceny charges after authorities received a complaint from two victims on Aug. 24, 2015, police said.

The victims, ages 63 and 26, accuse Roberts acted as a real estate agent and showed them multiple properties over the course of three years, according to police.

Roberts had the women make payments to cover banking fees and down payments totaling over $150,000, police said.

Following an investigation, Roberts turned himself in to police, cops said.

Detectives are asking anyone that feels they may have been a victim of a similar crime to contact your local precinct or call 911.