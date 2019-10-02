Long Island man fatally shoots teen brother after threatening family with gun: police

CORAM, L.I. — A Long Island man is facing murder charges after he fatally shot his teenage brother outside the boy’s home Tuesday, according to police.

Suffolk County police responded to a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. of a man with a handgun threatening his family outside their home on Judith Drive in Coram, officials said.

As officers arrived at the scene, Dimitri Robert, 27, got into a car parked outside the house in which his 17-year-old brother, Devontay Robert, was sitting in the passenger seat, police said.

The older brother then shot his teenage brother, according to authorities. Devontay Robert was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said Dimitri Robert was immediately taken into custody by the responding officers.

The older brother has no fixed address but was staying at the home where the fatal shooting occurred, according to authorities.

Robert is to be charged with second degree murder and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at the First District Court in Central Islip, police said.