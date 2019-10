RIVERDALE, the Bronx — A young girl was critically injured when she was attacked by a dog in the Bronx Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

The girl was walking with her family near Huxley Avenue and Foster Place in the Riverdale neighborhood when a pit bull attacked her around 8 a.m., according to authorities.

Police said the girl was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.