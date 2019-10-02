Foodie heaven: EEEEEATSCON returns to NYC

NEW YORK — Foodies, rejoice!

EEEEEATSCON, is coming back to New York, and it’s going to be the biggest one yet.

The event, organized by The Infatuation, gives guests the ultimate food experience where everyone gets the chance to fill their plate with food from two dozen restaurants.

This year, the festival is expanding to two days.

Some new additions this season include a Shake Shack burger with a Thai twist and a custard sundae, and three overseas options: Sri Lankan restaurant Hoppers, Indian bar Brigadiers and Noble Rot — all based in the United Kingdom — will serve up bites to hungry guests.

Celebrity guests during the weekend festival include Dwayne Wade during a Sunday panel.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 6 at Forest Hills Stadium.

Tickets are $30 plus fees. For tickets and more information, click here.