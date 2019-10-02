Brooklyn synagogue vandalized during Rosh Hashanah celebration: authorities

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police are searching for people who allegedly vandalized a synagogue in Brooklyn during the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

It happened in the vicinity of Throop Avenue and Bartlett Street in Williamsburg Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said they are looking for two females who were seen on surveillance video throwing two milk crates at the synagogue. The building’s windows were broken during Rosh Hashanah prayers, authorities said.

VIDEO: At Throop av x Bartlett st, 4 youngsters punched out a window of the Rivnitz shul with a heavy object during High Holiday prayers on Rosh Hashana, please contact ⁦@NYPD90Pct⁩ or @WspuShomrim 7182370202 with any info. pic.twitter.com/q2Mvavpdey — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) October 2, 2019

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident an “act of hate,” and assured the community that those involved in the incident will be held responsible.

Officers will continue to be stationed near religious institutions during High Holy Days to keep the community safe, de Blasio tweeted.

The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey said the incident was “extremely upsetting” to see the congregation targeted during a time that is supposed to be celebrated.