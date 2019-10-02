90 degrees in October? The last time it happened in NYC was 78 years ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — We’re a little over a week into fall, but it looks like summer wants to make a quick comeback.

Parts of the United States are currently feeling some historic heat. There are 162 possible record highs and 164 record-warm lows (aka the lowest temperature is warmer than usual) forecast across the country.

On Wednesday, temperatures in New York City can reach near-record levels, with highs in the upper 80s in Central Park and the low 90s in the suburbs.

The normal high temperature for this time is about 69 degrees.

Seeing New York City reach 90-degree temperatures is fairly rare.

The National Weather Service has been recording temperatures since 1868, and the last time NYC reached 90 degrees in October was in 1941.

Since 1868, there have been only five days in October that reached 90 degrees or higher, New York Times reported.

Oct. 2, 1927: 90

Oct. 17, 1938: 90

Oct. 10, 1939: 91

Oct. 5, 1941: 94

Oct. 6, 1941: 90

The National Weather Service is advising everyone to protect themselves from the heat: Drink water, apply sunscreen and dress in lightweight clothing.

Over the heat? Don’t worry. It will feel more seasonable by Thursday — temperatures are expected to be around 59 degrees.

PIX11 weather producer Joe Punday and CNN contributed to this report.