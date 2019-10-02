64-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run on Long Island: police

MINEOLA, L.I. — Nassau County police are investigating after a cyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police said the 64-year-old man was riding his bicycle southbound on Mineola Blvd., near Washington Avenue in Mineola, just after midnight when he was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle traveling in the same direction.

The cyclist suffered a serious head injury and was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The identity of the victim has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the deadly collision to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous, they said.