Woman stabbed in neck by unknown man in Upper Manhattan park: police

FORT GEORGE — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a park in Upper Manhattan Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to authorities, the 40-year-old woman was in Fort Tryon Park in the Fort George neighborhood around 5:40 p.m. when an unidentified man stabbed her in or near the neck.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It is not currently clear what led to the violent attack and the investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.