THE BRONX — Video of a woman seemingly entering the lion’s den at the Bronx Zoo is going viral, with an NYPD spokesperson confirming its legitimacy.

“We are aware of the videos. This incident is being investigated for criminal trespassing,” according to police.

Authorities said the incident took place on Saturday.

The videos were posted to social media.

PIX11 reached out to the Bronx Zoo for comment, but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story.