ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens — One person has been rescued from the ocean near Beach 96th Street in Rockaway Beach, with two more swimmers still missing, according to FDNY officials.

FDNY received the call for three people in the water. One of them was rescued and taken to a local hospital, the FDNY spokesperson said, though first responders are still searching for two more missing people.

