Suspect in custody in connection with assault that broke 71-year-old Brooklyn woman’s jaw: police

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with an assault on a 71-year-old woman that left her with lacerations and a broken jaw, according to the 71st Precinct’s Twitter account.

#NYPD 71 Detectives have a suspect in custody related to the violent and unprovoked Assault of a 71 year old Senior Citizen victim. Additional info to follow. — NYPD 71st Precinct (@NYPD71Pct) October 1, 2019

The incident happened when Joan Baptiste was walking home around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 when an unidentified man suddenly punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground, according to authorities.

Baptiste, who’s lived in Brooklyn for 26 years, told PIX11 she was walking home from her job as a day care worker when she was attacked.

The grandmother of eleven said she doesn’t remember anything from the incident and that she initially thought she fell. A worker from a deli nearby came to help her, she added.

Her attacker fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Baptiste was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County in serious but stable condition, where she was treated for a broken jaw and lacerations to the mouth, requiring stitches, the NYPD said.

She said she had surgery last Friday and couldn’t eat solid food for two weeks.

Baptiste said she doesn’t know if she’ll ever go back to work.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.