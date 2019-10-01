Suspect in 2006 murder of Brooklyn girl escapes from St. Vincent prison before trial, authorities say

NEW YORK — Veron Primus, a man indicted 10 years after the 2006 murder of Brooklyn high school student Chanel Petro Nixon, allegedly escaped from prison Tuesday on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Superintendent of Prisons and the Deputy Commissioner of Police in St. Vincent confirmed the escape to PIX11 News, after the story was first reported on the island by journalist Kenton Chance.

Primus, 32, was awaiting trial in Her Majesty’s Prison on other charges: He was accused of brutally stabbing a St. Vincent real estate agent, Sharleen Greaves, in November 2015 —and later kidnapping an ex-girlfriend, Mewanah Hadaway, holding her prisoner in his aunt’s home for nearly four months, authorities said.

The mother of Chanel Petro Nixon, who was 16 when she was found strangled in a garbage bag, told PIX11 News “The detective called me this morning. He’s not going to get away with it.”

“He’s a manipulator, he’s a psychopath,” Lucita Nixon continued. “Somebody helped him to move Chanel’s body, and now he’s escaped. He didn’t do that by himself.”

Primus was born in St. Vincent.

He grew up in Brooklyn and attended school here, meeting Chanel Petro Nixon at church.

On Father’s Day in 2006, Petro Nixon, then 16, told her parents she was going to submit a job application at Applebee’s on Fulton Street, near their Bedford-Stuyvesant home.

She said Primus, then 19 and living in Crown Heights, was supposed to meet her at Applebee’s.

She never came home.

Four days later, her body was discovered folded over in a garbage bag on a Kingston Avenue sidewalk, about a mile from her home.

She had been strangled.

Primus was questioned at the time and PIX11 learned he gave inconsistent statements.

Primus later did time in a New York State prison for violating an Order of Protection secured by a girlfriend.

When his time was done, he was deported to St. Vincent in 2015.

Within months, he was in trouble again.

PIX11 extensively covered the incident, including Primus’ indictment.

