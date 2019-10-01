Suspect fatally shoots partner during robbery attempt in Queens: police

JAMAICA, Queens — A pair of robbers were attempting to steal from a building in Jamaica, Queens when one of the suspects’ guns went off and shot the other in the head, police said.

The report came in at 1 p.m., according to authorities. The robbery was taking place at 160th Street and Tuskegee Airmen Way in Jamaica.

The suspect who was shot in the head was a 24-year-old man and was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where he later died.

The other suspect, a 46-year-old man, is in custody, charges pending.