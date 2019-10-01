Suspect fatally shoots partner during robbery attempt in Queens: police

Posted 11:09 PM, October 1, 2019, by

JAMAICA, Queens — A pair of robbers were attempting to steal from a building in Jamaica, Queens when one of the suspects’ guns went off and shot the other in the head, police said.

The report came in at 1 p.m., according to authorities. The robbery was taking place at 160th Street and Tuskegee Airmen Way in Jamaica.

The suspect who was shot in the head was a 24-year-old man and was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where he later died.

The other suspect, a 46-year-old man, is in custody, charges pending.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.