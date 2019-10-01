ScanVan offers free mammograms for breast cancer awareness

NEW YORK — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The annual health campaign was organized to increase awareness to the disease and raise funds for breast cancer research in hopes of finding a cure.

To kick off the month, Project Renewal is offering free mammograms through their ScanVan.

About 60% of uninsured women don’t have a regular doctor to forgo their annual mammogram because of high costs and lack of access to care.

The ScanVan, the nation’s first mobile mammography clinic, travels to more than 240 throughout New York City each year.

The staff works with community-based organizations that identify women who need services. No woman is turned away, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

The ScanVan is a screening program for women only. They see women of all ages and it is free for uninsured women 40 and older.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-564-6868.