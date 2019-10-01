Oji takes a ferry ride with ‘Bubble Guppies’ star Leah Janvier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Oji takes a ride on the Staten Island Ferry with native New Yorker Leah Janvier.

The 10-year-old from the Tottenville, is the voice of the brand-new guppy on Nickelodeon’s new season of "Bubble Guppies."

Oji and Leah talk about watching the show and her modeling career. Oji also gets a few tips from the star.

Nickelodeon’s hit preschool series "Bubble Guppies" makes a splash with the debut of an all-new season and a brand-new guppy.

Season five of "Bubble Guppies" introduces Zooli, a spunky and smart student, animal expert and fin-tastic friend to the guppies’ school class. Together, the guppies will dance, sing, play and learn valuable lessons as they embark on all-new underwater adventures